Disneyland Coronavirus Shutdown Ends Man’s 2,995 Day Streak

One California man has visited Anaheim’s Disneyland theme park every single day for the last 2,995 consecutive days. For more than eight consecutive years, Jeff Reitz has attended Disneyland in some capacity, without ever missing a single day. Unfortunately for Reitz, that streak was snapped this week, as Disneyland has closed its doors for the rest of the month in order to curb the spreading coronavirus pandemic. The park closed on Friday, March 13th, ending the impressive run from Reitz.

“The streak’s been ended,” the 47-year-old Reitz told The Daily Breeze. While Reitz will undoubtedly return to Disneyland once it eventually reopens, he still sees this closure as the end of his streak. In his eyes, it’s about consecutive days, not days when the park is open.

“You could look at it that I’m coming as long as the park is open,” he said. “But that’s not the way I’ve looked at it. From the beginning, I’ve always looked at it as consecutive days.”

“The park is closing, but the calendar is not,” Reitz continued, furthering his point that the streak is over. “A lot of people have asked if there’s any way I can continue. This is the last day of it.”

Disneyland’s Iron Man seems ready for the streak to be over, as there’s nothing pushing him to be there every single day anymore. He can just visit and enjoy as often as he wants to, without the need to continue pushing an unendable streaking.

“I’m still looking forward to coming back and having more fun, but it won’t be that consecutive count anymore,” he said. “On the negative side, I didn’t get to chose the end. But on the positive side, I didn’t have to choose the end.”

For now, Disneyland and Walt Disney World are slated to be closed through the end of March. That could obviously change, depending on just how the coronavirus situation plays out.