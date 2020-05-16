Donald Trump Posts Deepfake of Himself Giving Bill Pullman's Independence Day Speech

President Donald Trump's Twitter feed rarely seems to shut down, and offers up seemingly constant content. That said, his latest post is easily one of the more memorable ones, though you probably aren't expecting it to tie to Independence Day. When we say Independence Day, we mean the classic Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, and Bill Pullman film, not the national holiday, and the Mad Liberals account has managed to create a deepfake version of Pullman's climactic speech to the troops, but now Trump's head is swapped in for Pullman's, which you can see in the video below.

He's not the only person swapped in either, as Ted Cruz, Tucker Carlson, and more are also featured throughout. Trump didn't include a caption with the video, but it seems he very much liked how it came out, otherwise he wouldn't be sharing it.

If you don't remember the speech, you can find the speech from where it picks up in the video below.

"Mankind. That word should have new meaning for all of us today. We can't be consumed by our petty differences anymore. We will be united in our common interests. Perhaps it's fate that today is the Fourth of July, and you will once again be fighting for our freedom. Not from tyranny, oppression, or persecution… but from annihilation. We're fighting for our right to live. To exist. And should we win the day, the Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day when the world declared in one voice: We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight! We're going to live on! We're going to survive! Today we celebrate our Independence Day!"

You can find the official description for the Independence Day below.

"Celebrate 75 Years of Independence with 20th Century Fox! On July 2nd, communications systems worldwide are sent into chaos by a strange atmospheric interference. First thought to be meteors, they are later revealed to be gigantic spacecraft, piloted by a mysterious alien species who have set out to launch an attack throughout the globe."

