Dr. Pepper Is Reportedly Making Birthday Cake-Flavored Soda

Hot on the heels of a new Cream Soda announcement, Dr. Pepper has been concocting an all-new flavor. According to the soda-tracking Instagram page @thejunkfoodaisle, Birthday Cake Dr. Pepper is a real thing. The account shared the information this week, saying they received the flavor as a birthday gift from the team at Dr. Pepper Snapple. It’s unclear if the limited time soda will actually be available on shelves or if Dr. Pepper simply uses it as a reward to celebrate the birthdays of its biggest fans.

@TheJunkFoodAisle suggests it’s available to any Dr. Pepper fans that are a part of the Pepper Pack, an invite-only Dr. Pepper fan group you can apply for here. “Sadly I still have no news on if this Limited Edition drink will ever be in stores,” the account says on its post. “Currently it is only sent to members of Dr. Pepper’s #PepperPack.”

Fans seemed generally intrigued by the post, with many wishing they could try the flavor.

“Mind. Blown,” commented @nattiebdesign.

“*signs up*,” @snacktalker exclaimed.

“I wish I was on this PR list!” another account joked with crying emojis.

