Dracula Parrots Taking Internet By Storm in Time for Halloween

All things eerie, spooky, or otherwise creepy find themselves the topic of conversation each and every October, as folks around the country prepare for Halloween. This year, as with other years in the past, a particular bird, native to New Guinea, has drawn a ton of attention from social media users for its likeness to one Count Dracula. Yes, the Dracula Parrot has once again become an Internet sensation, with a new wave of people learning about the unique species for the first time.

The Pesquet's Parrot has become commonly known as the Dracula Parrot, due to its red and black color scheme. It has a set of bright red feathers on its wings and back that represent the red of Count Dracula's cape, while its bald, black head resembles Dracula's slicked-back hairstyle.

This bird doesn't suck the blood of animals, or only fly at night, or anything like that. It simply got it's name from looking like the iconic vampire. Still, this Halloween season, it has become quite the celebrity. Someone has gone as far as to create a Dracula Parrot Twitter account.

Quite a few people are taking to Twitter to talk about their recent discovery, and you can take a look at some of the conversation below.