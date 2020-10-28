Dracula Parrots Taking Internet By Storm in Time for Halloween
All things eerie, spooky, or otherwise creepy find themselves the topic of conversation each and every October, as folks around the country prepare for Halloween. This year, as with other years in the past, a particular bird, native to New Guinea, has drawn a ton of attention from social media users for its likeness to one Count Dracula. Yes, the Dracula Parrot has once again become an Internet sensation, with a new wave of people learning about the unique species for the first time.
The Pesquet's Parrot has become commonly known as the Dracula Parrot, due to its red and black color scheme. It has a set of bright red feathers on its wings and back that represent the red of Count Dracula's cape, while its bald, black head resembles Dracula's slicked-back hairstyle.
This bird doesn't suck the blood of animals, or only fly at night, or anything like that. It simply got it's name from looking like the iconic vampire. Still, this Halloween season, it has become quite the celebrity. Someone has gone as far as to create a Dracula Parrot Twitter account.
Quite a few people are taking to Twitter to talk about their recent discovery, and you can take a look at some of the conversation below.
Look Out!
Look out for DRACULA this Halloween!
This is the extraordinary Pesquet’s Parrot also known as the Dracula parrot or as the vulturine parrot and one to look out for as you explore the Park this Half Term.
To book > https://t.co/0FBdqOVqzr #Halloween #Hayle #Cornwall #Dracula pic.twitter.com/SKby6u7SWP— ParadiseParkCornwall (@CornishParadise) October 23, 2020
Just Learned...
Just learned about the existence of DRACULA PARROTS pic.twitter.com/sgUGRaAHjD— Nature And Animals 🌿 (@animal0lovers) October 28, 2020
Real Info
This is the Dracula parrot (Psittrichas fulgidus) also known as Pesquet’s parrot or vulturine parrot. The species is endemic to New Guinea, and is the only member of the Psittrichasinae subfamily of Indian Ocean island parrots. pic.twitter.com/JRS8TNKnGx— My Beautiful Destination (@MyBeauDes) October 19, 2020
Go to Metal Shows
I know birds are just government-issued drones used to spy on citizens but I’d REALLY love to go to metal shows with a Dracula parrot pic.twitter.com/P1Mi9zb3sZ— Nikkocaine (@nikkofficial2) October 28, 2020
Time to Learn
'Tis the all hallows eve season to find out there is a #Dracula Parrot! that is a stunning black & blood red in color.🩸 Intimidating at 18".
AND they feed primarily on one thing only ...... figs. They are frugivores but really only want ..... figs.#fruit #bird #nature https://t.co/6VQ4C7vslc— Phyllis Ann (@PhyllisAnn666) October 28, 2020
Just Want a Parrot
feel like shit just want a dracula parrot pic.twitter.com/QLuvb1FtY7— elle (@pvItergeist) October 26, 2020
Ever Heard of This??
Y’all ever heard of a Dracula parrot pic.twitter.com/7G4WyWpaQg— ☂ʟᴇᴍᴏɴ☂ (@coldCobblepot) October 19, 2020
Looks the Part
the dracula parrot is a pretty good halloween bird imo. it looks the part. pic.twitter.com/4IpXLaZX9S— it's webster (@Webster_Duck) October 19, 2020
It's That Time Again
IT IS ONCE AGAIN TIME FOR DRACULA PARROTS https://t.co/C7bCxvLInH— Kiara @ FFXIV takeover (@Ikari_ow) October 28, 2020
Most Beautiful Bird
Wait, a Dracula Parrot? 😂 😂— nature photography (@JeffKimachu) October 28, 2020
This is the most beautiful bird you'll see today. #birdphotography #birdwatching #bird #Photography #nature #naturelover #photos #beautiful #wildlife #wildlifephotography #wild #photographylovers pic.twitter.com/FgxL8OGfW3