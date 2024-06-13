Dunkin' Announces Its Iced Coffee Day 2024 Plans and Promotion

For some Dunkin' fans, iced coffee is a year-round beverage that helps you kickstart your day, but as the temperatures are rising as we head towards the summer months, June 20th is when the brand will be celebrating Iced Coffee Day nationwide. Whenever anyone purchases an iced coffee on June 20th, Dunkin' will be donating $1 to Joy in Childhood Foundation, no matter what size you order. Additionally, Dunkin' will be launching an all-new iPhone case that pays tribute to the beloved beverage, allowing you to show your love for iced coffee without fear of it melting. Learn more about Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day below before the event is held on June 20th.

"Dunkin' and the Joy in Childhood Foundation are once again calling on America to sip Iced Coffee for a great cause! As millions of children nationwide fight illnesses that no child should endure, we're deeply honored to bring a bit of joy to them and their loving families," Victor Carvalho, Dunkin' Franchisee and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, shard in a statement. "Dunkin's franchisees are dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve. We want our guests to know that every iced coffee order on June 20 will go a long way in bringing smiles and comfort to kids and families who need it most."

Per press release, "To celebrate Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation is hosting a series of special 'Painting with Joy' events in partnership with hospitals across the country. These events aim to bring joy to patients and their families through art therapy while raising awareness of Dunkin's annual Iced Coffee Day fundraiser. Events will take place in various locations within hospitals, including Joyful Spaces, where applicable, providing kids of all ages the opportunity to paint their favorite Dunkin' donut or showcase their creativity on a paint-by-number canvas."

"For nearly two decades, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has been working to bring the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. With 100 percent of funds raised on Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day going towards grants for programming at local children's hospitals nationwide, the money raised in each community will help hospitals expand their positive impact, bolstered by the Foundation's support.

"Over the last two years, Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day has raised over $3.5 million for the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, which has awarded nearly 200 grants to local children's hospitals nationwide. These grants funded year-round child life programming that ranges from art, music, and gaming to more integrated therapy programs, including support for facility dogs through the Foundation's Dogs for Joy program. These programs provide joyful experiences and environments for patients and their families. Funds also support interactive play and learning equipment, adaptive equipment for kids with mobility issues, everyday essential kits for patients, wall murals, celebratory events for patient milestones, staffing of child life specialists, and more.

"In addition to these heartwarming efforts, Dunkin' is dropping a fun accessory for iced coffee lovers: a limited-edition iced coffee-inspired iPhone case designed to mimic the drink, complete with floating 'iced cubes.' Starting 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 20th, customers can visit ShopDunkin.com to grab their own for just $15. The best part -- all proceeds will be donated to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation.

"The Foundation is also celebrating a significant milestone this Iced Coffee Day: surpassing $50 million in grants distributed since its inception in 2006. The mission of the Foundation is to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness by providing grants to national and local nonprofit organizations making a difference in communities across the country where Dunkin' serves guests."

