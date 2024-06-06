Dunkin' Teams Up With Jelly Roll to Celebrate National Donut Day

Dunkin' has partnered with a number of iconic celebrities over the years, but when it comes to honoring National Donut Day, there's arguably no better partnership than one with Grammy-nominated entertainer Jelly Roll, who just so happened to earn his moniker from the beloved chain's offerings. In addition to Jelly Roll breaking down some of his favorite ways to celebrate National Donut Day, Dunkin' is releasing some all-new merch through ShopDunkin.com. Additionally, fans who head to Dunkin' on National Donut Day will get to enjoy a free donut with the purchase of any beverage. You can check out what Jelly Roll has to say about Dunkin' in the video below and celebrate National Donut Day with Dunkin' on Friday, June 7th.

"No one loves donuts and coffee more than Dunkin' and our amazing customers," Beth Turenne, VP of Category Management at Dunkin', shared in a statement. "National Donut Day is a special day for us because it's all about celebrating that love and obsession. Plus, we get to share that joy by giving away millions of free donuts."

Per press release, "It might have been dropped from the official name, but don't get it twisted -- the donut obsession is real at Dunkin' and runs deep in the brand's history. As the largest donut and coffee brand in America, Dunkin' is fueling the dreams of all donut lovers in celebration of National Donut Day by offering a free donut with every beverage purchase on Friday, June 7th."

"Along with enjoying their free donut, guests can dive into the festivities in multiple ways -- from discovering how one of country music's biggest stars Jelly Roll enjoys his Dunkin' to shopping a new donut-inspired merch drop on ShopDunkin.com and even grabbing a one-of-a-kind Dunkin' x Scrub Daddy sponge to make everyday household chores a little more cheerful. Dunkin' has something sweet for everyone!

"To remind guests what the holiday is all about, Dunkin' is teaming up with Jelly Roll in a new video. In it, he shares the true story behind his iconic name (hint: his childhood love of jelly donuts) and his favorite ways to enjoy donuts from Dunkin'. Guests can tune in to Instagram and TikTok to perfect their donut order and dunking technique.

"To further celebrate National Donut Day, the brand is unveiling a new limited-edition merch drop dedicated to all things donuts starting Thursday, June 6th, at 12 p.m. ET on ShopDunkin.com. The collection includes t-shirts and hoodies for Dunkin's biggest loyalists to rep all year long.

"Jelly" Hoodie ($40) – A super soft pink hoodie, perfect for jelly donut lover -- who don't even have to be named after a jelly donut to rock it!

"Grab a Glazed" Hoodie ($40) – This soft, white hoodie was first spotted in the brand's "Popstar" commercial that aired during the GRAMMYs earlier this year.

Donut Tees ($30) – Inspired by concert tees, two t-shirts feature Dunkin's classic Chocolate Glazed Donut with Sprinkles. With a relaxed fit, both are fun and easy additions to wear while eating a donut, of course.

"Donuts add a bit of joy to life, so why not bring that same fun to household chores? Dunkin' has partnered with Scrub Daddy to create the first-ever Dunkin' Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy sponges. Now available at ScrubDaddy.com, these limited-edition donut-shaped sponges blend Dunkin's playful spirit with Scrub Daddy's practical effectiveness, making household chores a bit more cheerful.

"This collaboration started with a witty conversation on social media between the brands, which evolved into a partnership with America's favorite sponge, Scrub Daddy. With their fun and innovative approach on social media, Scrub Daddy seamlessly complements Dunkin's playful spirit. Together, they bring a smile to consumers' faces in their everyday routines!"

You can head to ShopDunkin.com to check out their new merch collection and grab a free donut with the purchase of a beverage at Dunkin' locations on Friday, June 7th.

