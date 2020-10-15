Dunkin' Adds New Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut

✖

When it comes to food and snacks, spicy is having a moment. Last month, McDonald's launched their Spicy Chicken McNuggets which quickly became a fan favorite and earlier this year, Papa John's permanently added the spicy garlic dipping sauce to the menu. Now, Dunkin' is taking that spicy trend and making it sweet with the introduction of the new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut. This new and surprising offering from the donut chain is available starting today (Wednesday, October 14th) until December at participating locations nationwide.

Per a press release, the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut is a classic yeast donut ring, topped with a strawberry flavored icing that features a bold blend of cayenne and ghost pepper, and finished with red sanding sugar for a sizzling look. The description makes it sounds like an interesting combination between sweet and spicy perhaps even with a bit of a savory finish which makes it completely unlike anything else on the Dunkin' menu.

And if a sweet and spicy donut wasn't quite enough, Dunkin' is taking things to the next level in a special episode of Complex Networks' hit First We Feast series Hot Ones. On October 19 series host Sean Evans will find himself in the hotseat, challenging himself to answer hard-hitting questions while trying the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut along with a variety of hot sauces ranging from sweet to scalding from the show's famous arsenal.

"Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts. While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we're excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day," according to Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin'. "With our scary-good lineup of the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, Halloween DIY Dunkin' Donut Decorating Kits, and fan-favorite Spider Donut, Dunkin' is here to help our guests keep their Halloween spirit alive this season."

Dunkin' is also encouraging donut fans to show their spicy side by surprising friends with the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut -- and capturing the reaction to post on social media using #DunkinSpicySide.

The new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut is available at participating Dunkin' locations now until December.

Will you be checking out this spicy new donut? Let us know in the comments.