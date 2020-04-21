Papa John's Permanently Adds Spicy Garlic Dipping Sauce to Its Menu

(Photo: Papa John's)

After a smash-hit test run last year, Papa John's is bringing back its Spicy Garlic dipping sauce for good this time. Over the weekend, the popular pizza chain announced through its social media channels that the garlicky goodness would once again grace its menus on a permanent basis. As you might expect, Papa John's fans were ecstatic with the news.

"So totally NEED THIS in My Life Right Now!!" @daisyduex2 said on Twitter.

"OH MY GODDDDD HOW CAN I GET THIS," @+N00dl3z added.

Dozens of others added ecstatic GIF responses and the like. As with any other sauces the chain orders, all you need to do is place and order and ask for one (or five) to be added to your order. Pizza plus spice plus garlic...it doesn't get much better than that, eh?

It’s a spicy, garlicky gift from above. Spicy Garlic Sauce is back for good! #PJSPICYGARLICSAUCE pic.twitter.com/1BnG5ap7rp — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) April 19, 2020

At the very least, it's a much-needed PR win for the pizza chain, who's been busy battling the negative publicity surrounding founder and former CEO John Schnatter. Forced out as CEO after making racist remarks on a conference call in 2018, Schnatter shortly thereafter held a bizarre interview where he said "a day of reckoning" would come for the company's directors.

Then the pizza-maker went the length to say he ordered 40 pizzas from the chain in 30 days to assess its quality. According to him, it's all gone down hill since he's left. "I've had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it's not the same pizza. It's not the same product. It just doesn't taste as good," Schnatter said in a 2019 interview.

