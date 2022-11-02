Dunkin' Unveils New Holiday Menu

November is officially here and that means not only are store shelves starting to be decked out in holiday glitz and glam, but it also means that we've entered the time of year when we have to part ways with all of the fall and Halloween-themed treats and drinks from our favorite establishments — including Dunkin'. However, while we say goodbye to the fall delights, we also get to say hello to all of the winter treats and on Wednesday, Dunkin' unveiled their new holiday menu for 2022, revealing a lineup that features not just the expected tastes of peppermint and mocha, but some new flavor profiles as well.

Coming to Dunkin' starting today, November 2nd, are some returning favorites, such as the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte and the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte as well as the new Cookie Butter Cold Brew. There are also some new food items as well. You can check out the full list below.

• NEW Cookie Butter Cold Brew: Slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew is blended with notes of sweet brown sugar and baked cookie flavors. Topped with creamy Cookie Butter Cold Foam, this chilled brew is full of warm holiday spices, including cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and a hint of caramelized, baked cookie, and finished with cookie butter crumbles.

• NEW Cookie Butter Donut: Features a classic yeast donut shell, filled with cookie buttercream filling, topped with maple flavored icing and covered in an indulgent layer of cookie pieces.

• NEW Pancake Wake-Up Wrap: Warm eggs, melted American cheese and the choice of sausage or bacon are all wrapped in a warm and fluffy pancake with a hint of sweet, maple flavor, and served with a side of syrup.

• Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte: Deep espresso is blended with whole milk and rich, white chocolate notes. Available iced or hot, this latte is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

• Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte: Combines espresso with decadent peppermint mocha flavor and whole milk. Topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and a dusting of cocoa powder – the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte is available hot or iced.

• Holiday Blend Coffee: Part of Dunkin's Limited Batch Series, features a blend of Colombian and Ethiopian coffees with notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit.

• Cranberry Orange Muffin: The Cranberry Orange Muffin has orange flavors, real cranberries and a sugary topping fit for the holiday season

As for other companies rolling out their holiday offerings, Caribou Coffee recently launched their holiday menu, which features the Ho Ho Mint Mocha, Fa La Latte (an egg nog and espresso beverage that is available hot, nitro, or iced), Spicy Mocha, Iced Crafted Press with Egg Nog Cold Foam, the Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich, Ho Ho Mint Cake Pop, and Gingerbread loaf cake. Starbucks is rumored to debut their holiday lineup this week as well, a lineup that is expected to see no new offerings this season in terms of drink, but the return of some favorites, such as Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Irish Cream Cold Brew.

The Dunkin' Holiday 2022 menu debuts November 2nd.