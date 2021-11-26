Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Thanksgiving With Hilarious Message for Hollywood Tourists

All across the country, Thanksgiving is providing people with the opportunity to celebrate and cherish the things around them. For actor, producer, and pop culture icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, that apparently involved surprising some of his fans in an endearing way. On Thursday, Johnson took to Instagram to share a video of himself surprising fans on a Hollywood tour bus from his car, similarly to a video he shared on social media earlier this fall.

“Have you seen my house yet?” Johnson asks in the video, before responding to their denial with, “Ok cool, keep it that way… All right, you guys take care. Have a happy Thanksgiving!”

Johnson, whose filmography most recently includes the Disney blockbuster Jungle Cruise and the global Netflix phenomenon Red Notice, has developed a unique relationship to fame and being recognized in public.

“Oh dude, I’m gonna be one of those, when the pandemic is over, fingers crossed, it’s gonna be sooner than later, I’m still gonna be in a full mask, glasses, hat, long sleeve, long pants, a little bit of a slouch, and people are still gonna be like, ‘Oh, that’s The Rock. I recognize him,’” Johnson recently explained to ComicBook.com. “So no, there’s no hiding. Anonymity has gone out the window for me many, many years ago.”

Next year, Johnson is expected to finally make his foray into the DC universe with Black Adam, which will see him bring to life the titular antihero.

“I think we’re in a really good place,” Johnson explained of the film in a recent interview with Collider. “I think now’s the time where… we take our time, yet there has to be some expediency to it because we do have to have the movie ready by next summer. I think Jaume delivered a great first cut. And, you know, Black Adam is the kind of movie that, from [the] beginning, it had the makings and the bones to be something unique. It all started I think with the ambition, but then it all started with our director, Jaume Collet-Serra, and I think that he is an ambitious director. He, again, comes from that cadre of very talented Spanish filmmakers who want to get in and want to disrupt industry and disrupt craft, and he does it I think in such a great way. I also like that… At this point of the cut, there is a clear and defining anchor to Black Adam’s code, and I think that’s really important as we look to build out the character, as we look to build out the franchise, as we also look to build out the JSA and introduce them and launch them properly as well. I am happy, yet not satisfied, and we will continue to put the work in. And the teaser that we showed about three weeks ago, it was a good indicator of what’s to come.”

