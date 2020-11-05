Suspect Arrested in Killing of Surface Actor Eddie Hassell

✖

The entertainment world has been heartbroken over the death of actor Eddie Hassell, who was killed at the age of 30 due to an apparent attempted carjacking. Hassell, who was best known for his roles in Surface and Bones, was reportedly killed on early Sunday morning in North Texas -- and it appears that authorities have arrested a suspect in the case. According to TMZ, the Grand Prairie Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force have arrested D'Jon Antone, who is being charged with capital murder for Hassell's killing. The suspect, who is 18 years old, is reportedly being held at a bond of $500,000 at the Grand Prarie Detention Center. The report also indicates that the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office will be handling the case going forward.

According to TMZ's initial reporting, Hassell was transported to an area hospital on early Sunday morning, before being pronounced dead. He is survived by his mother, father, and older brother.

“I think that he should be remembered as a guy that was all in,” Major Dodge, who produced the 2017 film Bomb City, told CBS-11 DFW. “Anything he did — he did it 110%. I’ll always remember Eddie as guy that was fully committed to whatever he was doing. His friendships, his acting. Just going to miss the guy. He just cared and you know he became like a brother to me and we’re all going to miss him greatly.”

Born in Corsicana, Texas on July 16, 1990, Hassell is perhaps best known for his role in NBC's Surface, a science fiction series that ran on the network for one season in 2005. Hassell played Phil Nance, the best friend of teenager Miles Barnett (Carter Jenkins) who helps take care of the strange aquatic lizard that hatches from a mysterious "egg" that Miles finds off the coast of the Carolinas. The series also starred Leighton Meester and Lake Bell.

Hassell's filmography includes an appearance in the Academy Award-nominated The Kids Are All Right as Clay, a film that also starred Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo. He also appeared in the Ashton Kutcher-starring Steve Jobs biopic Jobs as Chris Espinosa, one of Jobs' neighbors who was recruited to help build circuit boards in his garage and eventually went on to work at Apple.

The actor also appeared in a number of television series, including Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Southland, Bones, Longmire, Joan of Arcadia, Oliver Beene, and a recurring role as Eddie Suarez on Devious Maids. His most recent credit is for the 2017 Oh Lucy!

Our thoughts are with Hassell's family, friends, and fans at this time.