Elliot Page Confirms Secret Romance With Marvel Star in Memoir

Elliot Page's memoir, Pageboy, goes on sale June 6th, and in an excerpt released by PEOPLE, Page The Umbrella Academy and X-Men star reveals he had a relationship with Fantastic Four star Kate Mara. In the excerpt, Page explains that the romance began while Page was filming 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past and while Mara was dating Max Minghella. For Page, the relationship came right after he had come out as gay and while the relationship ultimately didn't move forward, he and Mara remain close — and Mara will be appearing with Page at an event promoting the book in June.

"This was right after I'd come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak," Page wrote. "I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that — I think a lot of us do this — who aren't fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away."

Page's memoir was first announced last year. At the time, the publisher, Flatiron Books, said that "the memoir will delve into Page's relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be."

"Pageboy completely knocked the wind out of me," Bryn Clark, senior editor at Flatiron said at the time. "Elliot's story pieces together a complicated coming of age where he struggles to maintain his strong sense of self in the face of a society that slowly fractures and fragments anyone who doesn't fit into a binary-driven world."

Page, who stars in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, first came out as transgender in December 2020 in a post on Instagram.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are hey/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey," Page wrote at the time. "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

He continued, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Pageboy will be released on June 6th.