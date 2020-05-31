Grimes and Elon Musk Reveal What They Call Their Baby

✖

Elon Musk and Grimes have changed the name of their once already and as it turns out, they also already have a nickname for the little guy too. The child had originally been called X Æ A-12 and within the past week, the duo has renamed him X Æ A-Xii. Now, in a new profile from Bloomberg, Grimes says she and her partner now call him "Little X."

It took an appearance by Musk on The Joe Rogan Experience to reveal how to even say the name, even though it still wasn't all too clear after his explanation. “First of all, my partner is the one who, mostly, actually came up with the name," Musk told the podcast host. "I mean it's just X, the letter X. And then the AE is like pronounced 'ash'... yeah... and then A-12 is my contribution."

As it turns out, the name itself might not even be legal per California law. One California Department of Public Health spokesperson told USA Today legal names can only include characters from the alphabet of the English language and appropriate punctuation.

"A name like 'X Æ A-12' would not be allowed," Matt Conens told the paper. "Vital records must be completed with the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language and appropriate punctuation such as hyphens, apostrophes, periods, and commas."

Grimes had previously announced the pregnancy in a lengthy post to her Instagram months ago. “Fake or real? Haha. Wow, I’m starting to feel bad haha... how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?? I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more,” she said. “This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wks. What were yall's experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill-prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be."

“I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder,” Grimes continued. “Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. I'm also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like I didn’t even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh."

