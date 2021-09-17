EPCOT Shows Off Spaceship Earth’s New Look

Disney Parks has revealed Spaceship Earth’s brand new look ahead of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary. Earlier today, Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley posted a sneak peak of Spaceship Earth’s new nighttime look, which includes new colored illumination as well as LED lights embedded in between the panels of the iconic geodesic globe. “This first-look image actually gives you a glimpse into the near future when the night will come alive in an entirely new way with this Beacon of Magic,” Riddley wrote on Instagram. “Inspired by past and future, the classic Spaceship Earth color gradients will be rendered richer by our new lighting fixtures, evoking twinkling starlight in an evening sky.” You can check out Spaceship Earth’s upgraded lighting below.

Spaceship Earth received the new lights as one of several planned upgrades and additions made to EPCOT ahead of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration, which formally launches on October 1st. Disney Parks classified Spaceship Earth as a “Beacon of Magic” at Walt Disney World along with Cinderella Castle, the Tree of Life, and the Hollywood Tower of Terror, and each will feature special illumination at night, making them transform. The lighting features at Spaceship Earth are a permanent addition to that attraction and will be used in the new EPCOT nighttime show HarmonioUS.

EPCOT is undergoing a major renovation that launched in 2019 ahead of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary. The area around Spaceship Earth is going through a major renovation and will be split into three distinct parts, with new attractions based on Moana and Guardians of the Galaxy planned to launch over the next year. While World Showcase will remain mostly unchanged, the France pavilion is receiving the new Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride, which is due to open on October 1st. EPCOT also opened a new signature store, Creations, as well as a new revamped version of Club Cool. A new restaurant, Space 220, also recently opened at the park.

EPCOT also recently announced that its Candlelight Processional will return for the 2021 holiday season, albeit without the guest choirs.