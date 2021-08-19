EPCOT's Spaceship Earth Has a New Look

✖

Disney has unveiled a sneak peek of EPCOT's iconic Spaceship Earth globe's new look. Two years ago, Walt Disney World Resort announced that it would be transforming each of its four parks' iconic centerpieces into "Beacons of Light" that would have a unique illumination at night. Earlier this week, Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley gave his followers on Instagram a sneak peek of Spaceship Earth's new nighttime look. Spaceship Earth has had hundreds of LED lights installed in a "first-of-its-kind programmable LED lighting system" that seamlessly integrates into the geosphere's nooks. "We are exploring visual poetry that respects the lighting legacy of this grand icon while bringing rich new depth and motion to life - all inspired by colors and textures that evoke stardust and the mystery and wonder of our universe," Riddley wrote. "And we'll be able to tie this program into the surrounding Main Entrance Plaza and new fountain and pylon lighting to fully immerse Guests with an experience that is ... EPCOT."

You can check out Spaceship Earth's new look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Riddley (@thezachriddley)

Disney will begin using the new lights starting on October 1st when the 50th anniversary celebrations for Walt Disney World Resort begins. The Spaceship Earth renovations also coincide with several other major additions and improvements being made to EPCOT, many of which are scheduled to go online in the coming months. Disney has already announced that the long-awaited Space 220 restaurant, which features a simulated ride on a space elevator, will open next month and the Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride will also officially open to guests on October 1st.

Walt Disney World Resort also recently announced several other major changes to the park, including the permanent replacement of the FastPass system. Parkgoers can instead use the Lightning Lane on rides by paying $15 a day. Certain rides will require an additional surcharge to use the Lightning Lane, such as the Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios or the Seven Dwarf's Mine Train Ride at Magic Kingdom. The Lightning Lane service is part of a new Genie app that will be rolled out in the coming months.