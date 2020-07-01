Evil Dead II Star Danny Hicks Passes Away

✖

Less than a month after announcing that he had a cancer diagnosis and "one to three years" to live, Evil Dead 2 actor Danny Hicks has passed away. He was 68 years old. His passing was confirmed by Full Empire Promotions, who worked with Hicks and helped to manage his convention appearances. According to a social media post from the company, Hicks was at his home in California when he passed away. Since Hicks announced his diagnosis and stepped away from social media, his friend and Full Empire Promotions owner Dominic Mancini has been keeping fans apprised of his condition -- and it has been a harrowing month.

Mancini told fans on June 15 that Hicks was not doing well, that he was tired and sick, and having difficulty eating. Less than a week later, the actor reportedly had a bad fall at home, which sent him to the hospital. By the time fans heard back again on June 25, Hicks had been sent home with hospice care. Mancini also encouraged fans who wanted to help Hicks and his family to contribute to a GoFundMe created for the purpose. Some of the final orders for autographed merchandise from Hicks had to be refunded when Hicks was unable to complete them all.

"To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the 6,018 die hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news," Hicks posted to Facebook on June 5. "I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live. But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years. I got no change coming back that's for sure. And not too many regrets. Ok, gotta go. I'm gunna find out just what in the hell is going on down in that fruit cellar."

After an alarming and sad decline throughout June, during which Hicks was said to be in a great deal of pain, Mancini said in his announcement tonight, "We love you Danny, rest easy my friend. No more pain."

After debuting as Jake in Evil Dead 2, Hicks went on to appear in films like Maniac Cop, Intruder, Darkman, Wishmaster, Spider-Man 2, and My Name is Bruce. His final film project was The Blood Hunter.

Our best wishes and sincere condolences go out to Hicks's friends, family, and collaborators during this difficult time.

