Fire Crews Respond to Fire at Denzel Washington's Home in Beverly Hills

Fire crews responded to the Hollywood Hills mansion of actor Denzel Washington on Wednesday night. According to CBS Los Angeles, authorities indicated that smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the actor's multi-level home in the exclusive Beverly Park Circle neighborhood of Beverly Hills, California. No flames were reportedly visibly, but it was reported that fire crews were using thermal imaging cameras to scan the walls in the home for possible fire hidden behind them. Fire departments for Los Angeles as well as Beverly Hills reported to the incident.

While It is unclear if Washington was home at the time of the incident, per the Los Angeles Fire Department, all occupants of the home were safely evacuated. Details of any potential property damage from the incident were immediately available nor was there any information on the cause of the smoke. Fire agencies responded to the incident before 9 p.m. PT.

#BREAKING: Fire crews responded tonight to the Beverly Crest home of actor Denzel Washington https://t.co/Ef6pjD5UCs pic.twitter.com/VIwVDmnBLV — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 12, 2020

A prolific and legendary actor as well as producer, Washington's next project is the upcoming Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, set to debut on Netflix on December 18, 2020. The upcoming drama is based on the play of the same name by August Wilson. Washington produces the film along with Todd Black and Dany Wolf. The film stars Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige, Dusan Brown, Jonny Coyne, Jeremy Shamos, and Chadwick Boseman in his final film role.

Washington once paid for Boseman's tuition to the British American Drama Academy's Midsummer program, something that Washington noted made him a small part of the actor's story back in 2018.

"Like our story, you never know who you touch and where they might end up," Washington said at the time, adding he's "glad to be — in a very small way — a part of" Boseman's story. In 2019, Boseman helped celebrate Washington when the Training Day and Glory star was honored with the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award.

"There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington," Boseman said in his speech, above. "Not just because of me, but my whole cast, that generation stands on your shoulders."

Boseman went on to say Washington "built a body of work, characters, movies, moments that defied the limitations of story and success that has historically been available to the Black actor. And amongst all the great male leads of Hollywood history, you measure up as great, if not greater, if not the [greatest of all time]."

Photo Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images