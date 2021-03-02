First Space Hotel Scheduled to Open in 2027

✖

If films and TV for your entire life had you convinced that this far into the 21st century you'd be able to easily travel in space and perhaps even take a vacation between the Earth and the moon, no one would fault you. You may have to wait just a few more years for this to happen though as the Orbital Assembly Corporation has unveiled their full plans to assemble and open the Voyager Space Station. Described as being able to "accommodate a long-term population for 300 visitors (astronauts, scientists, business travelers, long-term residents and tourists) and 100 crew," OAC also revealed their plans to construct VSS using a fleet of patented "in-space assembly robots." Read on for even more wildness.

As you can imagine, the Voyager Space Station will reportedly use "artificial gravity" throughout, "allowing for a permanent in-space workforce to build and maintain large space structures in a healthy environment." The station will measure 200 meters in diameter (larger than the International Space Station), with 125,000 square feet spread across 24 habitation modules. They note that the station will also feature "44 Emergency Return Vehicles," what those look like was not officially revealed just yet however.

24 habitation modules (12m diameter x 20m long), each with a pressurized volume of 1,809 m3 Maximum Station Occupancy: 316 to 440 depending on final module configuration (ISS: 7 when fully crewed).

44 Emergency Return Vehicles

Solar Panel Area: 9,738 m2 (ISS: 2,500 m2) — Orbital Assembly Corporation (@OrbitalOps) February 22, 2021

So what exactly will you be able to do on the Voyager Space Station if you're one of the ten or twelve people able to afford the trip? According to OAC, the station will feature "quality food and drink, entertainment events, exercise facilities, medical triage services, emergency evacuation capabilities, and stunning views of the earth and stars."

OAC further notes in their write-up on their larger business plan: "We expect that NASA and other partners will want to be part of this historic project, as we believe it represents a concrete shift away from microgravity on orbit."

One graphic from the company about the larger percentages of their revenue streams for their space plans, estimated for the year 2030, notes that 65.4% of their business will be from tourism to the tune of $96 billion. Other potential places for revenue include Media, Entertainment, Advertising; Life Sciences; Deep space communications; and more.

As they write: "OAC plans to tap into a massive space tourism market that has been repressed by high launch costs for the last 60 years. Because we plan to provide a comfortable and healthy environment using a modular approach at scale, we believe we will be able to offer unparalleled luxury accommodations at a lower cost compared to other commercial stations.

Would you want to stay in a hotel in space? Do you think all this will even happen in the time frame they've announced? Sound off in the comments below.