Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Launches His "Nightmare Blend" of Coffee

This Halloween season, Robert Englund and Dead Sled Coffee are rolling out Robert Englund's Nightmare Blend, a new coffee developed with input from Englund and themed to his best-known role -- that of Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street. Englund's blend is the latest in a series of licensed, horror-themed blends themed around Vampira, Vincent Price, and Bela Lugosi. The pre-order period for Englund's Nightmare Blend launched today, and runs for two weeks, ending on October 12, and while the coffee itself will be available after that point, the pre-order bundle includes exclusive merch (think of it like those Kickstarter-exclusive throw-ins you can get for ordering early).

Robert Englund’s Nightmare Blend's pre-order bundle includes two bags of the new coffee; a limited edition raglan (baseball-style) shirt, and a limited edition mug, as well as other, smaller exclusives like stickers and magnets. Per the official site for the pre-order bundle, one of the two bags of coffee that you will receive is exclusive to the bundle itself. That would be what we call the "Blue Door" bag that features Robert looking out of the window of the iconic front door. That particular bag design will never be available again.

Here's how the coffee itself -- hey! it will keep you up, and thus safe from any kings of nightmares you might encounter! -- is described:

"Robert Englund's Nightmare Blend is a perfect blend of a high quality single origin Robusta Vietnamese coffee and a blend of Arabica beans from South America. All which are ground down to a Turkish-style grind.

"Robusta coffee is the traditional bean of Vietnam and has nearly twice the caffeine of Arabica coffee beans. The finely ground blend of the Vietnamese Robusta and South American blend allow not only a bolder flavor, but a naturally stronger caffeine content so you can STAY AWAKE and stay safe from the King of Nightmares."

Customers who pre-order the bundle will also be entered into a contest; Englund will sign 50 of the Blue Door bags, and there will be 50 "Golden Ticket"-style hologram stickers that say "youre a winner." So, if you get that sticker in your bag, you can redeem it for a signed bag, and a replica Nightmare Glove from Anders Eriksen of Nightmare Gloves (be careful, the blades are actually sharp).

The bundle will start shipping a few weeks after October 12th. Pre-orders made to addresses in the U.S. will qualify for free shipping.

h/t Bloody Disgusting