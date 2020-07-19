Lay's Debuts Restaurant-Inspired Flavor Icons Lineup

✖

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic visiting your favorite restaurant or even travelling to be a bit of a culinary tourist is something that is necessarily possible right now, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the flavor experiences of some of America's most iconic dishes from restaurants across the country. Lay's is launching a its new Flavor Icons line of limited-edition potato chips offering snackers chips with flavors inspired by some of America's most popular food offerings without having to get off their couch (via Hypebeast).

There are five flavors in the Flavor Icons line-up, each one recreating dishes from all over the united states. There's the Philly Cheesesteak inspired by Philadelphia's Geno's Steaks, New York Style Pizza inspired by New York City's Grimaldi's, Nashville Hot Chicken inspired by Nashville's Party Fowl, Carnitas Street Taco inspired by Los Angeles' El Torito, and Chile Relleno inspired by Albuquerque’s Cocina Azul. It's a well-rounded lineup that offers a little something for everyone -- including in the actual chip styles. The New York Style Pizza is a kettle cooked chip while the Carnitas Street Taco is a wavy chip.

These Flavor Icon chips are just the latest non-standard flavor offerings from Lay's. Earlier this year, Lay's released three new flavors in collaboration with The Voice judge John Legend, Fried Green Tomato, Hot Sauce, and Crispy Taco. Last fall, fan-favorite Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle, which started as a limited-time offering, made it into the permanent flavor lineup and even before that, Lay's has been offering various special flavors, such as the "Tastes of America" campaign offerings which introduced flavors tied to different American regions. That line included flavors such as Cajun Spice (Central Gulf), Chile Con Queso (Texoma, Mountain, SoCal), Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice (Mid-Atlantic), Deep Dish Pizza (Heartland & Mid-America), Fried Pickles with Ranch (Midwest), New England Lobster Roll (Northeast), Pimento Cheese (Southeast), and Thai Sweet Chili (Pacific Northwest).

And as for these new Flavor Icons, for chip fans wanting to experience the eclectic offering they'll want to do so sooner rather than later. The lineup is expected to roll out nationwide by the end of July and will be available for a limited time. Additionally, the Chile Relleno flavor will be exclusive to Walmart and 7-Eleven.

What do you think? Will you be checking out Lay's Flavor Icons chips? Which flavor are you most interested in? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.