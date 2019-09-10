Lay’s Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle Chips Return to Permanent Lineup

Fiery fiends, you need not hold your breath any longer; Lay’s Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle chips are finally back — and they’re back to stay. Beginning today (via PopSugar), the chips should be readily available on shelves wherever snacks are sold and snackers won’t have to worry about a limited-time offering.

Earlier this year, the classic chip maker introduced three new chip flavors as part of a “Turn Up The Flavor” campaign, with each flavor supposedly resembling a genre of music. Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle was paired with hip-hop while Wavy Electric Lime & Sea Salt and Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese were paired with pop music and rock, respectively. It’s unclear if the latter two flavors will be added to the company’s permanent offerings.

The program wasn’t unlike Lay’s “Tastes of America” campaign held last summer. Then, the chip company released eight flavors, with each representing an American region. The flavors included Cajun Spice (Central Gulf), Chile Con Queso (Texoma, Mountain, SoCal), Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice (Mid-Atlantic), Deep Dish Pizza (Heartland & Mid-America), Fried Pickles with Ranch (Midwest), New England Lobster Roll (Northeast), Pimento Cheese (Southeast), and Thai Sweet Chili (Pacific Northwest).

“Lay’s knows how significant local cuisine is to Americans,” Lay’s marketing director Sarah Guzman said at the time. “From Fried Pickles with Ranch in the Midwest, to Deep Dish Pizza in the Heartland or Cajun Spice in the Central Gulf, we wanted to honor the beloved flavors that remind our fans of home by making ‘Tastes of America’ our biggest flavor launch yet. We couldn’t think of a better time of year to bring these flavors to our fans because between barbeques, food festivals and outdoor fun, summertime truly is the most flavorful time of year.”

The chips are available in regular-sized bags for now with a suggested retail price of $3.49.