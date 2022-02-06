Game of Thrones’ Winterfell Set Set on Fire

The Winterfell set from Game of Thrones was set on fire in Northern Ireland earlier this month in what the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed was a “controlled burning”. According to the Belfast Telegraph (via Winter Is Coming), authorities were aware of the fire near the village of Moneyglass and that those responsible for the burn were overseeing it.

It’s not clear from the report exactly why the Winterfell set was subject to a controlled burn, though the report makes it clear that the fire wasn’t the result of accident or arson. It is possible that the set was simply being destroyed as it is no longer needed or had any functional use, though fans of Game of Thrones are likely sad to see it go. This specific Winterfell set was built for later episodes of the popular HBO series and was featured in Season 8’s “The Long Night”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The burning of the Winterfell set took place just ahead of the opening of the Game of Thrones Studio Tour. Located at the authentic filming location of Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, the Game of Thrones Studio Tour invites fans “to step behind the scenes of The Seven Kingdoms and beyond.” The attraction opened to the public on Friday, February 4th with Game of Thrones stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Isaac Hempstead Wright, and Kristian Nairn reuniting to “break the chains” for the opening. Among the attractions that are part of the Game of Thrones Studio Tour is the Great Hall at Winterfell where Jon Snow was proclaimed the “King in the North”, as well as Daenerys Targaryen’s imposing Dragonstone throne, as well as props, weaponry, and more from the series.

“We’re incredibly grateful for our partnership with Linen Mill Studios who have helped bring this concept to life with the attention to detail, along with the scale and depth of production that makes this experience so special and worthwhile,” Julian Moon, head of EMEA Warner Bros. Consumer Products said in a statement. “We are proud to be part of the legacy of the beloved Game of Thrones franchise and we can’t wait for fans around the globe to step inside and immerse themselves in all corners of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond.”

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available to stream on HBO Max.

Are you surprised that one of the Winterfell sets from Game of Thrones has been burned? Are you interested in the Game of Thrones Studio Tour? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!