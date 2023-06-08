Gene Simmons Confirms Pantera's Dimebag Darrell Was Buried in a KISS Casket (Exclusive)

In addition to its position as a rock and roll mainstay, KISS has specialized in the art of merchandising. No product has been too far-fetched for the band, including items that will help you along in the afterlife. As legend has it, the late Dimebag Darrell—real name Darrell Lance Abbott—was buried in a KISS-branded casket. In a recent chat with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, KISS frontman Gene Simmons confirms the legend is true.

"That is true. Dimebag had Ace tattooed on his chest and tragically, he was killed on-stage by a lunatic who shot him in the head," Simmons recalls. "Dime's family reached out and I had a few different kinds of KISS Kaskets and I actually sent one from my collection and he was indeed buried in a KISS Kasket."

Abbott was the frontman for Pantera before being murdered in 2004 as he performed with his band Damageplan. Abott's brother Vinnie Paul, drummer for Pantera, was also buried in a KISS Kasket after his death from natural causes in 2018.

You can see Simmons tell the story in the video above. Simmons spoke with us to promote the aforementioned Dominatrix, which will be published by Opus Comics in July.

"Gene Simmons is a creative powerhouse and a comics aficionado to boot, one of the first to explore the convergence of music and comics, and just a huge inspiration for all that we do here," said Opus Comics and Incendium founder, Llexi Leon, "We're excited to launch our collaboration with a complete reimagining of Gene's Dominatrix series for the comics market."

"It's a huge thrill to reintroduce fans to Dominatrix with this fresh new take," adds series writer, Holly Interlandi, "Gene has been so open to working with us and taking his characters and story in a new, yet somewhat familiar, direction. I'm looking forward to seeing what fans make of it all."

Interlandi wrote the script for the series based on a story by Simmons. Art was done by S.L. Galant and Maria Keane while Jim Balent handled the artwork for the comic's debut cover.