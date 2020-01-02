KISS Star Gene Simmons Is Trending for Putting Ice Cubes in His Cereal

KISS member rock legend Gene Simmons wound up going viral on Thursday morning, but not for the reason anybody expected. Simmons took to Twitter late Wednesday night with a pair of photos of himself eating a bowl of cereal that, for some unholy reason, had ice cubes floating at the top of the bowl. Simmons then posed a question to his followers, “Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?” The responses were a resounding “No!” though many fans tweeted they were relieved Simmons was merely trending for his photos and not for some sort of scandal or untimely demise.

According to Simmons’ son Nick, his weird breakfast cereal choice has been a tradition for years.

30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life. — Nick T. Simmons (@nicktsimmons) January 2, 2020

Some fans joked that the ice was to help combat Simmons breathing fire at KISS concerts.

Whoever thinks it’s odd that Gene Simmons puts ice in his cereal is forgetting that he use to breathe fire at his concerts. pic.twitter.com/xtJhjknMsF — Dave Dunford 🧢 (@dunford_dave) January 2, 2020

Meanwhile others just found the decision to be disturbing.

Back in October Simmons had to take a break from KISS’ “End of the Road” farewell tour after he was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital to have kidney stones removed.

Apologies to the fans in Salt Lake City. We will come back and do the show at a later date. The truth is, I have to fly to LA to do a medical procedure. Nothing serious. But it must be taken care of now. Thank you for your good wishes. All is well. 😊 — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 13, 2019

Back in 2017 legendary Marvel writer Stan Lee recalled meeting with Simmons about his original look for his “Demon” persona, which helped him and the rest of KISS become one of the biggest names in rock music in the 1970s.

“Gene Simmons came up to the office, followed by these other guys,” Lee recalled at the time. “He said ‘I wanna ask you a question, Stan.’ I said ‘Alright.’ He said ‘Do you think this outfit looks too outrageous?’ And he put on these shoes that, the heels were about six inches. And he stood [very] high when it was all finished, in costume.”

“And I’m used to guys like Doctor Doom and The Vulture, so I said ‘No, that’s not outrageous at all!’” he added. “And he said ‘Thank you!’ …I like to think that I’m the reason that KISS looks the way they look. If I had said it looks too outrageous, he’d probably have thrown it all away.”