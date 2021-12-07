Comic Book Industry Professionals Pay Tribute To George Perez After Learning Of Cancer Diagnosis

George Perez, one of the most iconic artists in the comic book industry, shocked fans today with the announcement that he has “inoperable” stage 3 pancreatic cancer, and has been given a life expectancy of just six months to a year. Perez is opting to forego chemo and surgeries in order “to just let nature take its course and I will enjoy whatever time I have left as fully as possibly with my beautiful wife of over 40 years, my family, friends, and my fans.”

Naturally, the thought of living in a world without George Perez in it has sparked an outpouring of love, support, and (yes) sadness from the entire comic book community. Scroll below to see how some of the industry’s biggest names are taking the dire news about George Perez’s health:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ande Parks

Dammit… the George Perez news is devastating. — Ande Parks (@andeparks) December 7, 2021

‘Nuff said. We could stop right here.

Rob Liefeld

In 1993 I asked George Perez to do a number of spreads featuring my Extreme characters. Here is the Youngblood spread. It’s beautiful. pic.twitter.com/sYKBcQZCaU — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) December 7, 2021

The Deadpool co-creator literally shows how Perez’s artwork has influenced his own.

Fabian Nicieza

I was there for his very first published Marvel work.

His very first regular assignment.

His very first issue of Avengers.

His legendary run on Teen Titans.

George Perez has been a huge part of my life since I was 12 years old.

He will be a part of my life forever. pic.twitter.com/DGLE1vyS3l — Fabian Nicieza (@FabianNicieza) December 7, 2021

Deadpool’s other creator (and longtime Marvel/DC writer and editor) had his now-iconic career also shaped by the icon that is George Perez.

Carlos Pacheco

GEORGE PEREZ, WE ALL L-O-V-E YOU.

Thanks for everything second of your life has you have use to make the world better. THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/kWiKvFchLP — Carlos Pacheco (@Cpachecoficial) December 7, 2021

One artist whose work has been compared often to Perez’s still has all the love in the world for him.

Jason Aaron

George Perez made me a comic fan. His art seized hold of me as a child & forever imprinted in my mind as what a comic book should look like. Thank you to him for the immense joy he's contributed to the lives of so many. May his days be filled with love & respect. https://t.co/cyMkcYdAwY — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) December 7, 2021

The man now in charge of Marvel Comics’ Avengers had the road to get there paved by the work of George Perez.

David Aja

We all love you, George Perez, you are the best. Thanks, big big hug, pal. — David Aja (@davaja) December 7, 2021

The man whose comic artwork inspired Marvel’s new Hawkeye TV series also counts George Perez as one of his biggest and best influences.

Bill Rosemann

What a brave and moving message by the legendary George Perez, an all-time master of comic book art. How many kids did his exquisite lines transform into life-long readers? How many artists did he inspire to chase their dreams? We honor and love you, George. #ThankYouGeorgePerez https://t.co/Iytl3DOx78 pic.twitter.com/L9Oao8frbs — Bill Rosemann (@BillRosemann) December 7, 2021

One of the big names on Marvel’s digital and gaming side wouldn’t be where he is without the work of George Perez, which can now be carried into the future through these new content mediums.

Phil Hester

I once got put on a panel with George Perez, and even though I'd been drawing comics professionally for 20 years at the time, felt totally unqualified to share the dais… Until George went out of his way to make me feel like an equal. Incredible graciousness. — Phillip Hester (@philhester) December 7, 2021

Current Superman/Action Comics artist Phil Hester sharing a personal anecdote of George Perez’s kindness.

Dan Schkade

One page; everything flows, nothing feels cramped, the emotion — from two stoic characters no less — is clear as the tension of the fight peaks, holds, and breaks. Kurt Busiek knew how to set this up, but it’s hard to think of anyone who could execute it better than George Pérez. https://t.co/3AHlGS96mo — Dan Schkade (@DanSchkade) December 7, 2021

Artist Dan Schkade remembers how it took Perez’s talent to make the DC/Marvel crossover event feel as epic as it should have.

El Torres

If you love comics, you love George Pérez.

Let’s show him our deepest love. — El Torres (@ElTorres72) December 7, 2021

Ironically, it’s the Spanish horror comics writer who offers the most heartfelt and considerate message to all us fans…

Mitch Gerads

The silver lining here is we have time to let him know that he is the absolute GOAT.



❤️ #georgeperez pic.twitter.com/2qLuzmp5TW — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) December 7, 2021

The award-winning Mister Miracle writer furthers the point: give George Perez his flowers NOW.

Tom Brennan

There's, what, a zillion characters on this cover? And every single one of them feels distinct and different. That's how good George Perez is.



STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING AND APPRECIATE HOW GEORGE PEREZ IS. pic.twitter.com/Hen5CKgg1J — Tom Brennan, The Reason For The Season (@Brennanator) December 7, 2021

Seriously: stop right now and appreciate what we have, what we’ve had, and what not be here anymore tomorrow.

ComicBook.com sends our love and support to George Perez, his family, friends, colleagues and all fans feeling the hardship of this news.