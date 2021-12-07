IRL

Comic Book Industry Professionals Pay Tribute To George Perez After Learning Of Cancer Diagnosis

George Perez, one of the most iconic artists in the comic book industry, shocked fans today with the announcement that he has “inoperable” stage 3 pancreatic cancer, and has been given a life expectancy of just six months to a year. Perez is opting to forego chemo and surgeries in order “to just let nature take its course and I will enjoy whatever time I have left as fully as possibly with my beautiful wife of over 40 years, my family, friends, and my fans.” 

Naturally, the thought of living in a world without George Perez in it has sparked an outpouring of love, support, and (yes) sadness from the entire comic book community. Scroll below to see how some of the industry’s biggest names are taking the dire news about George Perez’s health: 

Ande Parks

‘Nuff said. We could stop right here. 

Rob Liefeld

The Deadpool co-creator literally shows how Perez’s artwork has influenced his own. 

Fabian Nicieza

Deadpool’s other creator (and longtime Marvel/DC writer and editor) had his now-iconic career also shaped by the icon that is George Perez. 

Carlos Pacheco

One artist whose work has been compared often to Perez’s still has all the love in the world for him. 

Jason Aaron

The man now in charge of Marvel Comics’ Avengers had the road to get there paved by the work of George Perez. 

David Aja

The man whose comic artwork inspired Marvel’s new Hawkeye TV series also counts George Perez as one of his biggest and best influences. 

Bill Rosemann

One of the big names on Marvel’s digital and gaming side wouldn’t be where he is without the work of George Perez, which can now be carried into the future through these new content mediums. 

Phil Hester

Current Superman/Action Comics artist Phil Hester sharing a personal anecdote of George Perez’s kindness. 

Dan Schkade

Artist Dan Schkade remembers how it took Perez’s talent to make the DC/Marvel crossover event feel as epic as it should have. 

El Torres

Ironically, it’s the Spanish horror comics writer who offers the most heartfelt and considerate message to all us fans… 

Mitch Gerads

The award-winning Mister Miracle writer furthers the point: give George Perez his flowers NOW. 

Tom Brennan

Seriously: stop right now and appreciate what we have, what we’ve had, and what not be here anymore tomorrow. 

ComicBook.com sends our love and support to George Perez, his family, friends, colleagues and all fans feeling the hardship of this news. 

