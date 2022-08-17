Girl Scouts Reveal Brand New Thin Mint "Sister" Cookie Raspberry Rally

As cookies go, the Girl Scouts' Thin Mint is iconic. The beloved cookie is easily one of the Girl Scouts' most popular, accounting for roughly a quarter of their total cookie sales each year. But now, the organization has announced a new cookie that will joining the Thin Mint for the upcoming sales season, one that's being described as a "sister" to the beloved Thin Mint. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie, the latest addition to the Girl Scout Cookie lineup.

The Raspberry Rally is described as a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating. The cookie looks a great deal like the iconic Thin Mint as well. However, this new cookie will be a bit unique outside of its flavor profile. The Raspberry Rally is an online-exclusive cookie that will only be available for purchase online and shipped directly to customer's homes. By utilizing the online-only method for this new offering, Girl Scouts says it will allow their members to learn new skills and build their ecommerce businesses.

In addition to the new Raspberry Rally, Girl Scouts has also unveiled the full 2023 cookie lineup. Available for the upcoming cookie season are the Adventurfuls, a browning inspired cookie introduced in 2022, the gluten free Caramel Chocolate Chip, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Sandwich/Do-si-dos, Girl Scout S'mores, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Toast-Yay!, the gluten free Toffee-tastic, and Trefoils.

Girl Scout Cookie season typically runs from January through April, Local timing and cookie availability may vary based on region. To find cookies in your area, you can go to the Girl Scout website here.

