Glee Star Naya Rivera Missing After Swimming Accident In Lake

Glee actress Naya Rivera has been deemed missing on a California lake after swimming with her son. The four-year-old was found alone on a boat according to multiple sources. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the boy just before 5 PM in Lake Piru. Rivera was nowhere to be found and the authorities have declared her missing. Josey Hollis Dorsey, the Glee star’s son, told the Sherrif’s deputies that his mother never surfaced after jumping into the water. Ventura County has divers searching the lake, but have found nothing quite yet. Adding to worries is the fact that Rivera’s lifejacket was still aboard the boat when the deputies turned up. The young boy was asleep when help arrived, and he’s safe with family members at this time.

Ventura County Sheriff’s department told CBS LA that Rivera rented her boat at 1 pm today. Three hours later she had disappeared. The police have also enlisted helicopters and drones to aid in the search along with the divers. Rivera has been vocal about how strong her bond with her son was. She has been sharing custody of Josey since divorcing Ryan Dorsey years ago. The Glee star told People how much the boy inspired her to make a children’s clothing line.

#BREAKING: @Actress @NayaRivera is presumed dead, per @VENTURASHERIFF. The actress/singer and her four year old son were on a rented pontoon boat on #LakePiru and were swimming. The son got back on the boat his mom did not. pic.twitter.com/JXuRriNfyL — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) July 9, 2020

“First and foremost, everything I do is for Josey. He’s at the best age! He’s talking so much and [he’s] so cool, kind and sweet,” Rivera explained. “Josey inspires me in so many ways that it felt natural to want to create this for him and I. Starting this company from the ground up is something I’m really, really proud of. I know that my son is proud of it too. It’s a sweet bond that we share together.”

“I’ll take things to Josey for his input, especially the capes. He really loves the capes and thought he was a superhero. He kept running around the house saying, ‘I’m a superhero!’” Rivera added. “It’s really, really fun. It’s something that is new and something that is a different creative outlet that I don’t get to do outside of acting, singing, or dancing. And I do get to do it with my son. It’s been a great experience."

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images