Goldfish Launches “Grown Up” Mega Bites Snacks

Iconic snack crackers Goldfish are growing up, launching new Mega Bites snacks to the lineup. The new Goldfish Mega Bites are a bigger, bolder, cheesier “reboot” of the classic cracker that have been a beloved favorite for more than 60 years, with the new crackers being larger—50 percent larger to be exact—than the traditional Goldfish cracker. Mega Bites also come in two flavors with adult snackers in mind: Sharp Cheddar and Cheddar Jalapeño, with the latter bringing just a bit of heat to the snacking experience. The new Mega Bites are the first time that Goldfish has created a snack with adults in mind, but don’t worry: everyone can enjoy these treats.

“This is the first time Goldfish has created a snacking experience specifically with ‘Grown Up’ tastes in mind,” Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer for Campbell Snacks said in a statement. “We’re at the start of a new chapter for the brand and are expanding our offerings and appeal to all groups—in the college dorm, snacking at your desk, wherever that is these days—while remaining a snack for all families. We’re excited to keep creating bold and playful snacks and experiences.”

Originally introduced in the United States in 1962, Goldfish were initially offered as a cocktail snack served at pubs, bowling alleys, dinner parties and more, but they grew to be very popular with consumers and even were taken aboard the Space Shuttle Discover in 1988. Goldfish became a popular kid’s snack in the 1990s when smiles were added to many flavors in the lineup in 1997, though in recent years, Goldfish consumption has shifted with adults consuming 40 percent of all Goldfish sold.

The new Goldfish Mega Bites are a permanent addition to the Goldfish lineup. They come in two flavors, Sharp Cheddar and Cheddar Jalapeño and retail for a suggested price of $2.69 per 5.9 oz bag. The snacks are rolling out to major retailers now. Other varieties of Goldfish currently available include Colors, Baby Cheddar, Parmesan, Pizza, Original, and Pretzel as well as the Flavor Blasted line, Goldfish Grahams, and special edition flavors, such as Frank’s RedHot and Jalapeño Popper.

Will you be giving Goldfish Mega Bites a try? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.