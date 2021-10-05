Grey Poupon Debuts First Ever, Mustard Seed Infused White Wine

As mustards go, Grey Poupon is iconic. The classic Dijon mustard isn’t just a culinary staple, it’s also a cultural entity as well, thanks to the classic commercials that ask “Pardon me, would you have any Grey Poupon?” Now, Grey Poupon is shaking things up with the debut of their first-ever white wine, infused with mustard seeds. On Wednesday, the brand debuted La Moutard Vin, the first-ever white wine infused with Grey Poupon mustard seeds.



A full-bodied Viognier 2020, La Moutard Vin has bright hints of spice and pronounced citrus and floral characteristics balanced by vibrant acidity and yes, it’s made by Grey Poupon. While it might seem odd for the beloved mustard brand to be making a white wine, it actually ties in beautifully. While most mustards are made with vinegar, Grey Poupon’s Dijon uses white wine in its recipe to add richness and dynamic flavor. La Moutarde Vin celebrates the white wine that is integral to Grey Poupon’s classic Dijon recipe – and according to the brand, the wine pairs perfectly with a charcuterie board or classic croque monsieur.

Now, you might be asking yourself if this wine is indeed a real wine, but it absolutely is and Grey Poupon fans will have a chance to get a bottle of their own. Starting today, Tuesday, October 5, La Moutarde Vin will be available for purchase on GreyPouponWine.com for $30. You can check out the wine as well as a tasting card for La Moutarde Vin as well as meal pairings on the website as well as recipes you can make featuring Grey Poupon. It’s important to note that La Moutarde Vin is a limited-edition offering and, because it is a bottle of real wine, you’ll need to be at least 21 years old to order it.



Grey Poupon was first introduced in 1866 in Dijon, France. The U.S. rights to the brand were acquired by the Heublein Company in 1946 and later were acquired by Kraft Foods in 1999.



La Moutarde Vin is available at GreyPouponWine.com for a limited time. You can learn more about the wine here.



Will you be checking out the Grey Poupon Wine? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!