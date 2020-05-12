Guy Fieri and Bill Murray to Have Nacho Cook-Off for Charity

✖

Guy Fieri. Bill Murray. The quest for the ultimate plate of nachos. Later this week, two titans of their respective segments of entertainment will go head-to-head in a culinary cook-off for the ages. In one corner, you have the Mayor of Flavortown and in the other, you've got one of the biggest comedians Hollywood's ever seen. Together, they'll face off in a virtual nacho-making demonstration in an effort to support Fieri's Restuarant Employee Relief Fund (RERF).

This Friday, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern, the Nacho Average Showdown will go live on Food Network's Facebook page as Fieri and Murray try to make their own version of the classic American delicacy. Joining the duo includes a batch of celebrities — long-time Food Network host Carla Hall is on tap to emcee while NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews will serve as judges.

While the main bout will Fieri and Murray face-off, there's at least one other matchup on the undercard. Fieri's son Hunter and Murray's son Homer — a chef and restaurateur — will also have a nacho cook-off.

Viewers will be able to donate to RERF directly through Food Network's Facebook page during the live-stream. To date, the relief fund has helped over 40,000 restaurant workers that have found themselves unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"My entire career has been in the restaurant business," Fieri said in a statement. "From bussing tables to flambe captain to dishwasher to chef... I have done it all. I've also spent the better part of the last 15 years traveling this great country meeting other folks who've dedicated their lives to this business, and let me tell you something, they are the hardest working, most real deal workers you've ever met... the heartbeats of their communities. But they need our help and with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, we can serve up some support when these restaurant employees need it most... right now."

Though official rules have yet to be released, it's been revealed Tostitos is sponsoring the event, making the go-to tortilla chip company the select chip of the battle.

