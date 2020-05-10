Gwyneth Paltrow Admits Defeat After Hearing Elon Musk and Grimes' Baby Name

✖

Gwyneth Paltrow had to admit defeat after hearing Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby name. She and Chris Martin named their baby Apple long ago, but Musk’s child has them beat. Young X Æ A-12 Musk has been a constant source of conversation since being born just a week ago. From discussions about how legal that name is by California definitions to correct pronunciation, there has been no shortage of social media chatter. But, the Marvel actress had to tell Martin about their defeat. Paltrow wrote, “@chrismartin I think we got beat for most controversial baby name.”

Grimes put out her own explanation of the baby’s name on Twitter. She described it as, “•X, the unknown variable •Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) •A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat)”

Grimes has been processing a lot of emotions since the public suspected that she was pregnant with Musk’s child. She explained a lot of her thoughts on Instagram when confirming the news.“Fake or real? Haha. Wow, I’m starting to feel bad haha... how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?? I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more,” she wrote. “This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wks. What were yall's experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill-prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be."

“I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder,” Grimes added. “Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. I'm also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like I didn’t even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh."

