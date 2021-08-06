Harley Quinn and Spider-Man Among Google's Most Searched for Halloween Costumes

✖

It's that time of year again! Halloween events may be slim due to the pandemic, but that's not stopping people from wanting to dress up. Who says you can't wear a costume in the comfort of your own home? Google's Frightgeist just revealed the most searched Halloween costumes of 2020 and there are some familiar comic book characters on the list. From Harley Quinn to Spider-Man, we're eager to hop on social media this October 31st to check out people's looks.

The top two national costume trends are witch and dinosaur with Harley Quinn coming in at number three. Next on the list are rabbit, clown, and angel before getting to Fornite at number seven. Next is devil and ninja with Spider-Man earning the number ten spot. The list goes on with other notable searches being superhero (#22), Batman (#27), Star Wars (#28), Joker (#30), and Wonder Woman (#31). You can check out the full list here.

We're not especially surprised to see Harley Quinn so high on the list. Ever since Suicide Squad came out in 2016, she's been a wildly popular costume. In fact, Adam Sandler's new comedy, Hubie Halloween, had a hilarious running gag about how overdone that look is. During the movie, three women who work at the news station are all dressed in Harley Quinn's Suicide Squad outfit, and later a little girl is seen trick or treating in the outfit. Unfortunately, the woman who played the news anchor ended up getting fired for accepting the role.

Thankfully, Birds of Prey came out this year and features a whole lot of new Harley Quinn looks. That means this Halloween will have more than just one outfit to choose from.

Margot Robbie will be seen next as Harley Quinn in James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad.

"I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible," Robbie previously shared. ”And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me."

What are you planning on being for Halloween this year? Tell us in the comments!