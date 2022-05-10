Harry Potter Fans Are Trying to Save Dobby's Real-Life Grave

✖

A Harry Potter is petitioning the British National Trust to preserve a pile of rocks on a beach, which have accumulated in the place of the on-camera grave for Dobby, the House Elf. In the years since, the "grave" has become a source of consternation for locals, but a tourist attraction that fans of the long-running children's book and film franchise hope to keep intact. The character of Dobby debuted in the J.K. Rowling books, but took on a new life in the films, where fans were drawn to his design and voice as well as his loving and loyal personality. The character first appeared in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and died at the hands of Beatrix Lestrange in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The National Trust is set to poll British citizens on what it should do. No word on exactly when there will be a formal decision.

"I can't believe how much one fictional character can bring so much love to people," fan Victoria Maclean told BBC.

This is hardly the only real-world site that film and TV fans migrate to, often to the dismay of the people who live nearby. Other examples include the houses from Spaced and Breaking Bad, as well as Paris' Pont Neuf bridge in over the Seine, which got famous on Parks and Recreation. In 2014, the lock placed there by the characters disappeared, although it is not clear whether it was stolen, or simply removed by authorities, who seemingly clear the locks off the bridge periodically to make room for more.

You can see the official synopsis for Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets below.

The second instalment of boy wizard Harry Potter's adventures at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, based on the novel by JK Rowling. A mysterious elf tells Harry to expect trouble during his second year at Hogwarts, but nothing can prepare him for trees that fight back, flying cars, spiders that talk and deadly warnings written in blood on the walls of the school.