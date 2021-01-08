Harry Potter Actress Jessie Cave’s Baby Released From Hospital, Recovering From COVID-19

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave says that her infant has been released from the hospital, where the baby was being treated for COVID-19. Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, told fans on Tuesday that her youngest child had contracted the novel coronavirus, sharing a photo of the baby on social media. At the time, Cave told fans that she was understandably upset to see her 11-week-old son back in hospital so soon after his birth in October, but that she was in awe of the health care workers providing him and others care under the conditions created by the pandemic.

Cave shared a number of photos that tell a short story of the baby’s stay at the hospital, including photos of his hand on the hospital bed, photos of empty bottles, and a feeding schedule. Most touchingly, she shared a photo of herself cradling the baby to her chest.

Earlier this year, Cave announced she had welcomed her third child with comedian Alfie Brown on social media. The actress said her son was born on October 22 “just 40 mins” after her water broke. Cave described the birth as more chaotic than her previous but was immensely grateful for the help of her midwives.

Cave’s family is one of the millions in the UK impacted by COVID-19 as a highly transmissible form of the virus was recently identified in the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said scientists have found this new strain to be between 50-70% more transmissible. Hospitalizations are up in accordance with this new stain with more than 270,000 in hospital around the UK. The nation began a new lockdown, which began on Tuesday, January 5 and is expected to continue through mid-February at least, in the hopes of slowing the spread of the disease. There has been a worldwide spike in COVID-19 cases since the fall, with secondary spikes coming following holiday gatherings that seem to have made a bad situation worse.

“This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks,” the actress shared on Tuesday. “Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth.”