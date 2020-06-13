Harry Potter's Rupert Grint Echoes Co-Stars in Calling Out J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Comments

✖

Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint reacted to J.K. Rowling’s transphobic remarks. He joins his Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in their support for transgender people in the wake of that article and the tweets that initially sparked all the outrage. The author isn’t backing down and many fans were frustrated to see a beloved creator say those things with a platform that large. But, Grint was absolutely adamant in his statement to The Times when it came to supporting the trans community. The entire exchange has stretched on days as more of the people affiliated with the film decide to speak their mind on the issue. Many fans are heartened to see the three main figures in these films step up in this fashion.

“I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men,” he began. “We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”

Emma Watson voiced her support for trans people on Twitter with a number of posts stating her opinion unequivocally.

“Trans people are who they say they are, and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are,” Watson wrote. “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. I donate to @Mermaids_Gender and @mamacash. If you can, perhaps you’ll feel inclined to do the same. Happy #PRIDE2020 Sending love x.”

Radcliffe wrote his own statement where he condemned the author’s words on The Trevor Project.

"To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you," a part of Radcliffe's op-ed read. "If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred. And in my opinion, nobody can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these comments will not taint that too much."

