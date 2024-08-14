Hefty’s Pumpkin Spice Trash Bags Are Back

The calendar — and temperatures — may say it’s still summer, but fall is definitely here if the arrival of all things pumpkin spice are to be believed. The iconic, unofficial flavor and scent of the season is making its way back earlier than ever this year and we’re not talking about just in terms of snacks and drinks. It’s coming back for home goods as well and that includes Hefty trash bags. On Wednesday, Hefty brought back their viral, limited-edition Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong Trash Bags.

Last year, the unique trash bags were such a hit that they sold out in under 90 minutes and they sold out pretty quickly on Amazon.com again this year as well. However, not all hope is lost for fans of the fall scented trash bags. This year, they will also be rolling out to select Walmart stores toward the end of September so fans will want to keep an eye out. As always, they will be a limited-edition product and will be available only while supplies last.

7-Eleven is Also Getting in On Pumpkin Spice Season Early

Hefty isn’t alone in bringing out pumpkin spice early this year. 7-Eleven is also summoning fall a little earlier than normal this year with their fall offerings, including a new one that is sure to keep fans cool despite high temperatures: the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee.

According to the brand, the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee is unlike anything fans have had before and features the flavors of pumpkin and cinnamon spice swirled together as an ice-cold Slurpee drink. However, the new twist on the iconic beverage is available only to certain customers — specifically, the beverage is available at just five select 7-Eleven and Speedway locations in Texas, Ohio, California, and New York. The specific locations are as follows but fans will want to act fast as the treat is available only while supplies last: 3200 Hackberry Rd, Irving, Texas, 5530 Valley Blvd, Los Angeles, California, 2030 A West 8th St, Los Angeles, California, 82 Greenwich St. New York, New York, and 90 N Xenia Dr, Enon, Ohio.

The brand has also rolled out their additional, classic pumpkin-inspired coffee options. You can check out more about those offerings here.

“7-Eleven customers are huge pumpkin spice fans, so we’re always looking for reasons to bring out the pumpkins a bit early and delight customers with new creations,” Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages) at 7-Eleven said in a statement. “In addition to our exciting pumpkin spice coffee offerings at stores nationwide, the introduction of the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee drink is a fun experiment for fans in some of our top Slurpee drink markets. This year, you don’t have to just be a coffee lover to get your pumpkins spice fix!”