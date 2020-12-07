Heinz Launches Holiday Shop Including Ketchup-Themed Sweater

✖

With the holiday season upon us it seems like everyone is finding their own, unique ways to celebrate -- especially when it comes to interesting holiday merch. Stove Top had their Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection. Stouffers launched a mac and cheese themed collection of gift and loungewear. Even Krispy Kreme got in on the action with a festive holiday line, including a light-up sweater. Now, Heinz is getting in on the action as well with their own merchandise including a ketchup-themed holiday sweater, ketchup themed wrapping paper, and more.

The iconic ketchup brand recently launched their new Heinz holiday merch shop. The collection has a wide range of items, all with some variation of a ketchup theme (except for one, more on that in a moment) including red Heinz Holiday Mittens, dress socks, a Heinz Holiday Scarf, a Heinz Holiday Beanie, and the Heinz Holiday Sweater, a red and white sweater that features a ketchup bottle motif as well as a holiday light pattern that also features the ketchup bottle shape. For those not feeling the ketchup of it all, the shop also sells a glass Heinz Christmas Pickle ornament -- both a nod to the Heinz company's history and the German holiday tradition of hiding a pickle in the Christmas tree with the first child to find it getting an extra present (the first grownup would earn good luck for the new year.)

(Photo: Heinz)

The shop also offers gift cards and Heinz wrapping paper to complete the gift offerings. You can check the collection out for yourself here. The Heinz shop also has non-holiday items available as well, such a ketchup-themed button up shirt, a mustard t-shirt, and even a Heinz 57 t-shirt, just in case you're looking for more year-round options.

And if you're looking for other food and beverage-themed holiday offerings, there are plenty out there. Coca-Cola is once again launching its monthly subscription box, the Coca-Cola Insiders Club. The three-straight month subscription boxes will kick off in January, though sign-ups begin on Tuesday, December 8th while Pepsi is also getting in on the holiday fun with the Pepsi Spa Kit, though getting your hands on one of those will require a bit of luck. The soda-maker is giving away a handful of the boxes to those that participate in the contest on social media. To enter, all you have to do is make a tweet with both the #PepsiSpa and #Sweepstakes hashtags while tagging a friend — and voila, you'll be entered to win.

What is your favorite holiday-themed merchandise this year? Let us know in the comments.