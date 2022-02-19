Henry Cavill Visits Warhammer World And Fans Are Loving The Pictures

Henry Cavill visited Warhammer World and fans are absolutely thrilled with the pictures. The Witcher star stopped to take photos with the people working and social media reacted like you would expect. They’ve been behind the Superman actor every step of the way. Cavill has been very open about his love of Warhammer and the surrounding world. In fact, he told IGN that he would love to play a part in a possible show based on the game. For now, fans of the tabletop hobby will have to settle for these awesome moments with the superstar being an ambassador for Warhammer across the world. Check out some of the best posts right here.

Cavill said to IGN, “There are a lot of characters from the Warhammer universe that I want to be,” he explained. “But I can only really be one, because once I’m one, then I can’t be others. So if it were to ever happen, if there were to be anything live action, I would have to be very aware of that.”

