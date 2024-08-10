Hercules the Musical Announced at D23

A stage adaptation of Disney’s Hercules is headed to London’s West End next year, marking the latest new outing for Disney’s live theatre arm. The news came at D23 today at the Anaheim Convention Center, where the studio also revealed that, following the huge success of Hamilton, they had struck a deal to bring the stage version of Frozen to Disney+. That brings the Disney-on-Broadway experience home while at the same time giving Disney one more installment in one of their biggest franchises for consumers to get hooked on. All before a third and fourth movie come to theaters.

Staged at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, not much is known yet about Hercules on stage, although you can visit the website now and put your name down to be among the first to get new information as it happens.

Disney Theatrical Group will produce Hercules, which will be directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. With music and lyrics by Alan Menken and David Zippel, and a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah and co-choreography by Tanisha Scott, Hercules is inspired by the 1997 Academy Award-nominated animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios.

Disney Theatrical Group has also shared a video of The Muses performing “Zero to Hero” and “Go the Distance” as part of a 2023 medley at the Royal Variety Performance.

The 1997 movie loosely adapted various Hercules stories from Greek mythology, pitting Hercules (Roger Bart) against Hades (James Woods). Here’s the official synopsis for the movie:

An outrageous odyssey of fun, fantasy, and adventure unfolds in the hilarious hit film Hercules. Taken from the gods as a newborn, adopted on earth, Hercules becomes an awkward teenage pillar of strength. Trying to fit in, he discovers his dad is Zeus and home is Mount Olympus — if he can move from “zero” to true hero! Hercules teams with babyhood pal Pegasus, the flying stallion, and Phil — a feisty personal trainer — for the mission. But it’s no easy task as he must match wits with Grecian beauty Meg and a comical hothead named Hades. With the help of Pain and Panic, Hades plans to rule the Universe with only Hercules standing in his way! With a bold animation style, colossal voice cast, and spectacular music, Hercules is unmatched in strength — delivering something for everyone.