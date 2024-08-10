Frozen 4 Teased at D23

Apparently the questions left dangling at the end of the first two Frozen movies are too great to be answered in just one sequel. Tonight at D23, Walt Disney Animation announced plans for Frozen IV. The announcement comes as part of a big night for Walt Disney Animation, who showed off early looks at both Zootopia 2 and Moana 2. Disney, as a company, is retreating into the familiar and focusing primarily on sequels to beloved movies right now, hoping to recover from a brutal stretch at the box office. This year has been good news, with Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine both making huge money — but it’s a long road ahead.

Speaking to the audience tonight at the Anaheim Covention Center, Frozen III producer Jennifer Lee teased an epic story that sprawled into two parts while it was being developed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This seems to make something official that Lee has been teasing for almost a year; back in November of 2023, she suggested that there might be more than one sequel on the way.

Lee teased, “Only what we have already shared, which is the team is hard at work, we are deeply excited about the story we are shaping together, and it’s so epic it may not fit into just one film.”

Around that same time, Disney CEO Bob Iger had also floated the idea of a Frozen 4. During an appearance on Good Morning America, the executive explained they’re already thinking about another helping of this popular franchise. (The entire announcement occurred as they unveiled Hong Kong’s Frozen Land at the Disneyland location there.

“Well, I’ll give you a little surprise there Michael. Frozen 3 is in the works and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works, too,” Iger announced. “But, I don’t have much to say about those films right now. But Jenn Lee who created Frozen, the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories.”

At present, Frozen III is set for a November 25, 2026 release date. There is no official release date yet for Frozen IV.