Hidden Valley Ranch Teams Up With Burt's Bees to Launch New Lip Balm

Ranch fans now have a whole new way to enjoy their favorite condiment. On Wednesday, Hidden Valley Ranch and Burt's Bees announced that they've teamed up for a brand-new collaboration bringing the flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch to lip balm. Starting January 17th, fans can purchase a limited-edition 4-pack of Burt's Bees lip balm featuring flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery, and Fresh Carrot. The lip palm set is available while supplies last.

"We are officially in wing eating season, which feels right at home for Hidden Valley Ranch," CC Ciafone, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch said. "As we inch closer to the biggest wing consumption day of the year, we are looking forward to teaming up with Burt's Bees for this never-been-done-before collab — and our first foray into the beauty category."

"This all started with an April Fools social post featuring Hidden Valley Ranch lip balm,' Mariah Eckhardt, General Manager at Burt's Bees said. "Fans responded so enthusiastically. So, for an exciting, limited release, we're bringing together two fan favorites — Burt's Bees lip balm and Hidden Valley Ranch. This delightfully unexpected union comes just in time for dry lip season and game day."

Fans interested in getting these lip balms just need to head to the Burt's Bees website. They're available for $11.99 while supplies last. At the time of this article's writing, the set appears to be sold out, however the website does have the option to join a waitlist.

This isn't the first time that Hidden Valley Ranch has had some interesting collaborations. Last year, in time for National Ranch Day, the brand teamed up with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream for Hidden Valley Ranch x Van Leeuwen ice cream. The ice cream, which was sold exclusively at Walmart locations, combined the flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness, making it a unique spin on a fan favorite frozen treat.

What do you think about Hidden Valley Ranch lip balm? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.