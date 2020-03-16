Hilary Duff Slams “Millenial A-holes” Amid Coronavirus Warnings

As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, many US businesses are taking precautions and shutting down to prevent a further outbreak. One of the key components of preventing the spread of the virus is the practice of social distancing, wherein people are expected to stay at home and not leave unless needed for work or getting supplies. Over the weekend it became clear that some people were not adhering to the voluntary need for social distancing which set off a surprising person, Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff.

“To all you young millennial assholes that keep going out and partying: GO HOME,” she said in a video on Instagram. “Stop killing old people please.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To all you young millennial assholes that keep going out and partying: GO HOME. Stop killing old people please.” – Hilary Duff pic.twitter.com/CE8O8Tvf1X — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 16, 2020

Duff also posted a photo on Instagram about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States and the lack of testing being made available to the public for those who needed.

Though production had previously been halted due to creative differences with the creator, Duff remains attached to a reboot of the Lizzie McGuire character for the Disney+ streaming platform. A sizzling report popped up last month detailing said differences, with Duff herself seemingly confirming she has no desire to continue with the series in its current form on Disney+. Duff’s statements seem in line with what former showrunner Terri Minsky wanted to do with the show, adapting Lizzie McGuire and her supporting cast for a new age.

“Was incredibly excited to launch “Lizzie on D+ and my passion remains!” Duff wrote. “However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limited the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

The actress added, “It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen / teenage navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again.”