Hollywood Legend Kirk Douglas Dies at 103

An icon of old Hollywood is now gone as Oscar nominated actor Kirk Douglas has passed away. The star of classic Hollywood movies like Spartacus and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, and father of actor Michael Douglas, died at the age of 103.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael wrote on Instagram. “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. ‘Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.’”

Born December 9, 1916, Douglas became an icon of the big screen throughout his extensive career. He made his feature film debut in 1946’s The Strange Love of Martha Ivers for Paramount Pictures, but would go on to appear in over seventy movies from the 40s up until his final feature film credit in 2004. Douglas was nominated for three Academy Awards for his performances in Champion, The Bad and the Beautiful, and Lust for Life, though he didn’t win any of those awards he was given an honorary Oscar in 1996 for his fifty year career in the industry.

Douglas was given a star on the Hollywood walk of Fame back in 1960, just three years after the practice began. The actor was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States, by President Jimmy Carter in 1981 and the National Medal of Arts from President George W. Bush in 2002.

Douglas is survived by his wife Anne, his three sons Michael, Joel, and Peter, his seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

(Cover photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez/AFP via Getty Images)