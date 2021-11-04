Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Makes Surprise Runway Appearance At Gucci Fashion Show

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin turned some heads at the latest Gucci fashion show with a surprise appearance. The 41-year-old actor was not the only celebrity in attendance for the runway walk. Hollywood Boulevard played host to Gucci’s Love Parade Show. Phoebe Bridgers and Jared Leto were also on hand for model walks of their own. Serena Williams, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Billie Eilish all watched Culkin show off that strut in some wide-legged tan pants and a statement Hawaiian shirt. The theme of his outfits seemed to be leisure. (Which makes sense as these shows usually forecast another season in the future, be it summer or spring of 2022.) So much star power in one room instantly got the attention of fans on social media. Culkin especially has become a favorite on Twitter during the pandemic. Whispers about that Home Alone reboot only poured gasoline on the fire. Check out his ensemble for yourself down below:

The actor had to clear the air about his involvement with Disney’s upcoming remaining of the classic Holiday franchise. On Twiter, Culkin said, “Hey y’all. Just a heads up since I’ve been getting this question a lot today: I am NOT in the new Home Alone reboot. I wish all involved the best of luck though.”

Okay but watching Macaulay Culkin walk at the Gucci Fashion Show just gave me 10 years of life. pic.twitter.com/5cEsDCljHy — Nani Tsunami🌊 (@musclemommyog) November 3, 2021

The series star isn’t the only person from the original outfit that won’t be associated with the new one. Home Alone director Chris Columbus actually talked about it last year in an interview.

“No, nobody got in touch with me about it, and it’s a waste of time as far as I’m concerned,” Columbus explains. “What’s the point? I’m a firm believer that you don’t remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone. You’re not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It’s just not going to happen. So why do it? It’s like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film — a live-action version of that. What’s the point? It’s been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original.”

Disney dropped a synopsis for Home Sweet Home Alone:

“Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

