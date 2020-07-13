Hong Kong Disneyland Reportedly Closing Again After New Coronavirus Outbreak

Hong Kong Disneyland was the second Disney park to reopen following the coronavirus-related shutdowns that faced each of the parks around the world. However, just one month after that reopening, Hong Kong Disneyland is reportedly shutting its doors a second time. A well-known Hong Kong Disneyland fan account on Twitter broke the news that the park would be closing again in the near future, due to a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong.

Walt Disney World News Today also reported the news that Hong Kong Disneyland, citing that same outbreak as the source of the decision to close the park down once again. On Monday morning, Hong Kong recorded 52 new cases of coronavirus, which has led to a fear that there may be a resurgence in the virus in the area. Closing Disneyland is one way to keep people from gathering, minimizing the overall chances of spreading COVID.

This story is developing. More to come...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.