Hostess Launches Caffeinated Donuts

It’s one of food’s most iconic pairings, coffee and doughnuts, but the two items have long been separate. You have your cup of coffee to deliver the boost of caffeine and then you have the sweet treat that is the doughnut. Now, Hostess, maker of the iconic Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Ho Hos and more, is changing things up by bringing caffeine and doughnuts together. The company just announced the launch of Boost Jumbo Donettes, a caffeinated doughnut that you can just grab and go.

According to Hostess, the Boost Jumbo Donettes are expected to roll out this month to convenience stores nationwide and will come in two flavor varieties: Chocolate Mocha and Caramel Macchiato. Each single serving doughnut contains 50-70 milligrams of caffeine—roughly equivalent to a cup of coffee.

“For adults who are increasingly looking for alternative sources of caffeine, our new Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes offer a tasty, energy boosting, grab-and-go way to jumpstart the day,” Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands said in a statement.

The Boost Jumbo Donettes are three times larger than the brands original Hostess Donettes mini doughnuts and they are made with coffee bean extract and are lightly glazed. The Chocolate Mocha flavor is described as combining the decadent flavors of chocolate and espresso coffee while the Caramel Macchiato variety combines creamy caramel and espresso coffee flavors that perfectly blend for a smooth and rich taste. They come in a 2.5 ounce single serve package with a suggested retail price of $2.49. You can find out more information about the Boost Jumbo Donettes on the Hostess website here.

The new Boost Jumbo Donettes from Hostess are expected to arrive on shelves this month.

Will you be checking out Hostess’ new caffeinated doughnuts? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!