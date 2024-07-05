Krispy Kreme Brings Back Rare Doughnut for World Chocolate Day

Summer is a season of holidays and one of the most delicious is coming up on Sunday, July 7th — World Chocolate Day. To celebrate the sweet occasion Krispy Kreme is bringing back one of its most loved and more rare doughnut offerings. The brand recently announced that, this Saturday and Sunday only, the Chocolate Glazed Doughnut is coming back to Krispy Kreme to celebrate World Chocolate Day. Per the brand, this will be the only time this year that the Chocolate Glazed is offered.

The Chocolate Glazed was first introduced by Krispy Kreme back in 2017 in celebration of the total solar eclipse that year and it quickly became popular. It was then offered on six continents in 2018 for World Chocolate Day, but it’s rarely returned since then, making this weekend the time to get the treat for fans of the favorite.

“There’s nothing like our Chocolate Glazed doughnut, it’s a rare and special treat,” Dave Skena, Global Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme said. “From watching the chocolate glaze waterfall to the aroma of chocolate taking over shops to the taste of our fresh doughnuts bathed in chocolate glaze — there’s no better way to celebrate World Chocolate Day.”

Fans wanting to get the Chocolate Glazed just have to go to participating Krispy Kreme locations throughout the United States on Saturday and Sunday. The treat is available in-shop, as well as for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. In addition to the brief return of the Chocolate Glazed doughnut, Krispy Kreme is also offering doughnut fans 50 percent off a dozen of the Chocolate Glazed doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen at the regular price.

The return of the Chocolate Glazed doughnut is just the latest special offering from Krispy Kreme. Earlier this year, the brand teamed up with Dolly Parton for a limited-edition doughnut collection, the Dolly Parton Southern Sweets Collection that featured four all-new doughnuts that had “a lil’ something sweet for everyone”. Krispy Kreme also previously teamed up with Pokémon in South Korea for the adorable Krispy Kreme x Pokémon collaboration which featured doughnuts that looked like beloved Pokémon.

The Chocolate Glazed Doughnut will be available at participating Krispy Kreme locations on Saturday, July 6th and Sunday, July 7th only in the United States.