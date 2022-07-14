House of Representatives Approves New UFO Reporting System

As Congress continues to take UFO sightings much more seriously, the House of Representatives has tentatively approved a new system government officials will be able to utilize to report the sightings of UAP, or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. The new system was a part of a group of amendments added to the House's National Defense Authorization Act, which was approved by a voice vote Wednesday. The entire bill is expected to to be passed later this week.

The office for Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) revealed the system will be created and operated by the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group, the spiritual successor to the Navy's former UAP task force.

"We must ensure the military and intelligence community are armed with the best possible information, capital, and scientific resources to defeat our enemies and maintain military and technology superiority," Gallagher said in a statement obtained by The Hill.

He continued, "This amendment will play an important role in furthering Congress' ability to fact gather and further prove or disprove the origin and threat nature of whatever seems to be flying in our skies."

The amendment was co-sponsored by Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), who added that it was all about giving service members a better system to communicate with when reporting the sightings. "We need to empower our service members to be transparent and to drop the stigma surrounding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena," Gallego added.

The first Congressional hearing on UFOs in over 50 years took place this May amidst a changing landscape on Capitol Hill.

"The federal government and intelligence community have a critical role to play in contextualizing and analyzing reports," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Cali.) said at the time. He argued that the purpose of the public hearing was shining a light on "one of the great mysteries of our time and to break the cycle of excessive secrecy and speculation with truth and transparency."