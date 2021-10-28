How to Claim a Free Taco Bell Taco Thanks to the World Series

Taco Bell has become known for a number of staples, from its eclectic and beloved menu to its headline-grabbing marketing campaigns. One combination of the two is the “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” campaign, which allows customers to potentially get free food if a base is stolen in the World Series. Luckily, that ended up being the case in a recent game between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros, thanks to a play from the Brave’s Ozzie Albies. If you want to take part in the 2021 edition of “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco”, here’s what you need to know.

The “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion will occur on Thursday, November 4th, at participating Taco Bell locations. It will allow customers to get one free Doritos Locos Taco per person, or per registered Taco Bell Rewards account. If you’re already a registered member of the Taco Bell Rewards program, the free taco is already available early through the app, as of October 26th. The deal is available both in stores, online, and through the app while supplies last, but is only limited to locations in the United States.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is just the latest instance of Taco Bell giving away free tacos, with the chain also participating in a free “Taco Moon” giveaway on May 4th in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, and India amongst others.

“Taco Bell has been an established brand in the U.S. for nearly 60 years and we are thrilled by the accelerating fandom we’re seeing globally,” Taco Bell International President Julie Felss Masino said in a press release at the time. “As we’re opening more and more restaurants internationally, we know the May 4 moon will take us to new ‘heights’ as we introduce ourselves to new future fans in a delicious way.”

Will you be participating in Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” 2021 promotion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion will occur on Thursday, November 4th at participating locations.