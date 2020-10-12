Hugh Jackman Celebrates Birthday With Video of Himself Eating Cake

✖

Monday, October 12th represents the birthday of the one and only Hugh Jackman, star of X-Men, The Greatest Showman, and Les Miserables. The beloved actor turns 52 this year, and fans all over the world kicked the morning off by wishing him a Happy Birthday on their various social media accounts. Of course, Jackman is celebrating in his own way as well. Early on Monday, at least here in the United States, Jackman shared a video on his Twitter and Instagram accounts of himself enjoying a birthday dessert.

In the video, Jackman is sitting at an outdoor dining area and he raises his fork almost as if he's giving a toast. He says the words "slice of heaven" before devouring what he's eating. Someone off-camera wishes him a Happy Birthday and he quickly replies by thanking them.

View this post on Instagram 🍰 A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Oct 12, 2020 at 4:41am PDT

Most folks know Jackman for his turn in Fox's X-Men film franchise, in which he starred as Wolverine. Jackman appeared as Wolverine nine times over the course of 17 years, ending his tenure with the highly-celebrated Logan, a film that gave his character a pretty definitive ending.

Over the years, fans have enjoyed watching Jackman spar with friend and former co-star X-Men Ryan Reynolds on social media. The two men often take shots at each other in regards to film roles and side businesses. It's set up to be a nasty war between the two, though they've long been close friends.

The Reynolds/Jackman "feud" has been going on for years, and fans have certainly embraced the goofy nature of their back-and-forth. A lot of those moments have even come when one of the two are celebrating an important achievement, like Jackman being handed Order of Australia honor last year.

“Receiving the Order of Australia is a HUGE deal," Reynolds wrote after Jackman received the award. "And despite what I tell anyone who’ll listen, Hugh Jackman is one of the finest, kindest, hardest working, generous and most talented people I’ve had the privilege to call my friend. There’s nobody better. None of this changes the fact he’s a complete bastard."

Be sure to wish Hugh Jackman a Happy Birthday!